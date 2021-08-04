SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $20.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several analysts have commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 101,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.