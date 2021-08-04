Sessia (KICKS) Price Reaches $0.0566 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Sessia has traded up 1% against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $513,338.12 and $103,750.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Sessia is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

