Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,820.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,820 ($36.84) and last traded at GBX 2,798 ($36.56), with a volume of 9581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,588.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

