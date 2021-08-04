Sharder Price Hits $0.0040 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $94,898.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

