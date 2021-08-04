Shawn Vadala Sells 1,035 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $23.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,520.38. 1,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,383.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $913.69 and a 12-month high of $1,519.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

