Shawn Vadala Sells 1,035 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $23.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,520.38. 1,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,383.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $913.69 and a 12-month high of $1,519.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
