ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 4.9%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.15 and last traded at $173.15. 8,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 405,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,191 shares of company stock worth $27,024,050. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

