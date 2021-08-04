Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases By 16.7%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 258,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

