Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Increases By 17.8%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.