Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Increases By 17.8%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
