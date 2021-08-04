Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Declines By 14.6%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 584,200 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Biodesix by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

