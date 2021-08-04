Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expands By 23.6%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BUR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $8,126,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

