Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 26.8%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

