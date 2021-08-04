Short Interest in China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Grows By 25.1%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,983,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 17,569,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,011.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

China Evergrande Group stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. China Evergrande Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

