Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Declines By 16.3%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 659,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CCAC stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,639. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

