Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Rises By 17.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 522,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FIX opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after buying an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,630,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

