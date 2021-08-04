Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 17.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

