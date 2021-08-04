Short Interest in Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Increases By 21.5%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,271.7 days.
Shares of ENGGF stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Enagas has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93.
Enagas Company Profile
