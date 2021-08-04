Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Decreases By 12.9%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FARO traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.62. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,607. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARO. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

