Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Decreases By 12.9%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FARO traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.62. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,607. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARO. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
