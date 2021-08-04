Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Grows By 16.7%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
