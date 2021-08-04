Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declines By 12.3%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 12.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GORO opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.