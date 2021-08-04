Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Increases By 16.9%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 710,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $60,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

