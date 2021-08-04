Short Interest in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Expands By 26.2%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 13.1% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Herman Miller by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 176.4% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.