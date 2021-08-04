Short Interest in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Declines By 12.4%

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
NYSE:MIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,281. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
