Short Interest in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Declines By 12.4%

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,281. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

