Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expands By 22.1%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MCHX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,475. The company has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,360,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

