Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Increases By 23.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

