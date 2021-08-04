Short Interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Decreases By 13.6%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE NOAH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.38. Noah has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Noah by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Noah by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
