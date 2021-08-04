Short Interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Decreases By 13.6%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE NOAH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.38. Noah has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Noah by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Noah by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

