Short Interest in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expands By 20.9%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

