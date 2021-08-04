Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Declines By 12.8%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

