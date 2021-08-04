Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Decreases By 17.6%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.33% of Village Bank and Trust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

