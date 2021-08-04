Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declines By 15.6%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 13,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vistra by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 53,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,555. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

