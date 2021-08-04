Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 13.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

