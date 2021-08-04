SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $30.34

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $29.50. SI-BONE shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 1,332 shares traded.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $845.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

