Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.2 days.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

