Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,505. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $701.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.