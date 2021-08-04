Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,050,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 528,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

