Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 78,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,402.9% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,993. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

