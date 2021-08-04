Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGLB. TheStreet downgraded Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 263,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,740. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLB. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

