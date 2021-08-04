Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

