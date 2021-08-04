Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $148.99

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $148.99, but opened at $154.00. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $155.57, with a volume of 1,952 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

