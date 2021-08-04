Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 1510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Man Group plc bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

