Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

