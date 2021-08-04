Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.38-10.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.700-$10.800 EPS.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.41.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

