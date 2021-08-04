Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Down 40.9%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) shares fell 40.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans to end users and distributors.

