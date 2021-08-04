Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIOX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 5,523 shares of the company traded hands. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

