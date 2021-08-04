Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIOX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 5,523 shares of the company traded hands. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.