Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

AKAM stock traded down $8.87 on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. 64,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

