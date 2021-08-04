Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $9.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3,357.12. 56,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,463.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
