Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIXGF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

