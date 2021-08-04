Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $40,169.61 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SKX stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 127,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

