SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SKIL stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

