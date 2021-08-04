Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

