SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,368 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $378,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DKS stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

